James Rodríguez: the opening date of his restaurant in Bogotá is ready

James Rodriguez He does not have a defined future, it is not known which team he will go to, but what is clear is that he continues with his role as an entrepreneur and that is why he has ventured into various businesses such as coffee and the world of restaurants.

And it is that a few weeks ago, the Colombian revealed that he will open a headquarters in Bogotá of his restaurant brand called ‘Arrogante’.

(Giro d’Italia 2023: these are the real options of Colombians; analysis) (Former female Millionaires player Angie Valbuena died in a tragic accident)

The date

According to the restaurant itself, The opening of the exclusive site will take place next Wednesday, May 17 and will be located in the T zone. from the Colombian capital, more precisely at Calle 84A #9-11.

On the official page, you can see the variety of dishes that range from salads to desserts and that vary between 78,000 and 221,613 Colombian pesos.

However, prices would vary in our country, but the truth is that James is still in business and has no team.

(Tiger Woods is accused of sexual harassment)