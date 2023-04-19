James Rodríguez: the contract offered to him in Türkiye is known

The soccer player James Rodríguez abruptly ended his contract with the Greek Olympiacos last week, and is training in a particular way, waiting for his next club to be defined.

(It may interest you: James Rodríguez, owner of impressive data, leads the ranking)

James ends his relationship with Olympiacos and operations from Turkey were immediately accelerated, where they are looking to sign him.

It has been known that both Galatasaray and Besiktas have serious interest in hiring the Colombian as a free player.

This is how the negotiations go

Photo: JEON HEON-KYUN. efe

As reported by the Turkish press, this week there was already a long-awaited appointment with Gestifute, Jorge Mendes’ company that manages the footballer.

This meeting was key for the parties to land numbers. According to Sporx:

“It was stated that the black and white team had finished preparing numbers and would offer Rodríguez a 2-year contract at 2.5 million euros per year. It is said that a figure of around 1.5 million euros will be offered as signature money.

Photo: Eph. WEATHER Archive

For Besiktas, James has become a great obsession. The report also states: “Continuing his search for an attacking midfielder for the end of the season for a while, Beşiktaş stepped on the gas for James Rodríguez, whom he had previously contacted. The Beşiktaş board, who had previously been promised meeting at the end of the Colombian midfielder’s season, requested another meeting after the player terminated his contract with the Greek team Olympiacos.

Besiktas is still waiting to close the transfer, while there is speculation about the growing interest from Brazil.

SPORTS

More sports news