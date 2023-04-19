Sber Mobile Banking App Returns to Apple Store

Sber’s app returned to the App Store under the updated name SBOL. iOS users can download and update the app again, says TASS.

This time, the developer is not Open IT Solutions, but LLS Open Digital Solutions. The application provides users with access to familiar banking and financial services, and also contains a map of cities with the location of bank branches, ATMs, cash transfer and currency exchange points. At the same time, SBOL cannot be found in the online store through a search. Users can get a download link through the bank’s call center, adds RIA News.

In April 2022, the Sberbank Online application became unavailable for download and update in the App Store due to sanctions against the bank. Later, Sber placed the SBOL banking application in the store, which provided the same services as Sberbank Online. Apple removed it from the site after a week. The last attempt to place the program in the store for the iOS platform was made at the end of November. Then the application was also removed.

In December, Sber began installing its mobile app on Apple smartphones right at the bank’s branches. This service began to be offered in five thousand offices across the country. According to Kirill Tsarev, first deputy chairman of the board of the bank, in order to make the services more accessible, the company has also improved their web version.