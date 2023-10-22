James Rodríguez shone in Sao Paulo’s 3-0 victory over Gremio de Porto Alegre, on matchday 28 of Brasileirão 2023. The Colombian midfielder started and played 70 minutes, having an outstanding game, as he provided two goal assists, in addition to his entire category to distribute play to his teammates.

That was why coach Dorival Junior couldn’t help but praise James. And, although he said that he did not like to talk about individualities, the 61-year-old coach said be “satisfied” with what Rodríguez showed at Morumbí this Saturday.

(Video: the great goal of the ‘unknown’ Colombian with which he ‘humiliated’ Lionel Messi)(Yaser Asprilla, the Colombian jewel, scored a spectacular goal with Watford, video)

Excellent match

James Rodríguez confirmed this Saturday that the good moment shown with the Colombian National Teamon the double date of the South American Qualifiers in October (against Uruguay and Ecuador), it was no coincidence.

“I had that sequence (of matches) with Colombia, and it was important to take a leap forward in his work. You will recover all this by acting. He has been working and fighting. “I am very satisfied with his performance today and that of the entire team,” commented Dorival.

Dorival hopes to give James Rodríguez filming in the remainder of the season in Brazil. This Wednesday, October 25, the Colombian hopes to have the opportunity to play in one of the São Paulo classics, as Sao Paulo will visit Palmeiras.

He was a starter in the match that Sao Paulo beat Gremio 3-0, on matchday 28 of the Brazilian championship, at the Morumbí stadium. He played 70 minutes and was replaced by Rodrigo Néstor.

More praise

The Colombian was key in the first two goals for Sao Paulo, who took the lead after a corner kick from James to assist the Uruguayan Michel Araújo, who scored the first goal of the match.

Not even his teammates held back their praise. “It’s very easy (playing with James). He is great. I said there that when we get together, touch the ball and move, it opens up a lot of space for other players. He is a very intelligent guy, today he gave two assists and he is growing, on the rise,” declared the Uruguayan. Michel Araújo.