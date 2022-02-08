James Rodríguez: Peruvian player revealed his offense to the Colombian

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
James Rodríguez Peru won the match 1-0 against the Colombian team.
Photo: Cristian Álvarez
James Rodríguez Peru won the match 1-0 against the Colombian team.
They had a duel in the World Cup qualifying match.
February 08, 2022, 04:42 PM
The Colombian National Team It is going through a critical moment, virtually eliminated from the World Cup in Qatar, after its recent defeats against Peru and Argentina.
In the match against the Peruvians, who won in Barranquilla, there was a particular clash that had as protagonists James Rodriguez and Aldo Corzo.
It was a moment in the game when James took a hit and was moaning on the pitch. At that moment, Corzo approached him and, covering his mouth, said a few things to the Colombian.
In the Peruvian program ‘Al Ángulo’, the player commented, amid laughter, what he said to James at that time.
“In the midst of laughter, Corzo said: “They have made me memes with that … Even my brothers asked me … They are things of a game, one gets angry because you endure an important result, the game is hot, difficult . It makes you want to remind him of his mother heh, heh, heh,” said the footballer.
Asked for James’ answer, Corzo said: “Since he didn’t answer me, I wanted him to answer me. Until I got it. Shut up you know what…”.
