Thursday, February 10, 2022
James Rodríguez: Peruvian player revealed his offense to the Colombian

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 8, 2022
in Sports
Fans Colombia vs Peru

James RodrÃguez Peru won the match 1-0 against the Colombian team.

Photo:

Photo: Cristian Álvarez

James Rodríguez Peru won the match 1-0 against the Colombian team.

They had a duel in the World Cup qualifying match.

The Colombian National Team It is going through a critical moment, virtually eliminated from the World Cup in Qatar, after its recent defeats against Peru and Argentina.

(You may be interested in: James Rodríguez: the resounding devaluation of the Colombian ’10’)

In the match against the Peruvians, who won in Barranquilla, there was a particular clash that had as protagonists James Rodriguez and Aldo Corzo.

It was a moment in the game when James took a hit and was moaning on the pitch. At that moment, Corzo approached him and, covering his mouth, said a few things to the Colombian.

(Read also: Reinaldo Rueda: directors of the Federation have not talked about his departure)

In the Peruvian program ‘Al Ángulo’, the player commented, amid laughter, what he said to James at that time.

“In the midst of laughter, Corzo said: “They have made me memes with that … Even my brothers asked me … They are things of a game, one gets angry because you endure an important result, the game is hot, difficult . It makes you want to remind him of his mother heh, heh, heh,” said the footballer.

Asked for James’ answer, Corzo said: “Since he didn’t answer me, I wanted him to answer me. Until I got it. Shut up you know what…”.

SPORTS

more sports news

