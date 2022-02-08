champions league

–

Treviso-Tofas Bursa 51-92

Treviso arrives exhausted in the fifth match in ten days and collapses drastically in the third round of the Top16, against a tough and experienced team like Tofas Bursa. For coach Menetti, who does not risk the returning Sims, only Bortolani is saved (19 points with 3/8 from three). For the Treviso team it is very hard from the start. The Tofas shows up with a partial 10-0, which immediately forces the Venetians to run, despite the shots do not want to enter. The Turkish attack has a completely different brilliance, especially in the open field: so the first quarter ends with the guests already on the run (10-23), and it’s just the beginning. In the second set Tofas pushes on the accelerator and at 14 ‘is already at +20, with Yasar dominating the area. Treviso not only sinks thanks to Bortolani (17 points halfway through the game), but goes to the interval at 24-46, with 8/32 from the field and nine turnovers. The worst is yet to come: in the third set the difference in energy between the two teams becomes even more marked and the Turks spread, with an impressive series of triples (30-68 at 26 ‘). At 30 ‘the scoreboard reads a bleak 35-74, the last set has nothing more to tell.

Treviso: Bortolani 19, Chillo 8, Jones 8

Bursa: Zubcic 16, Ennis 16, Shepherd 14, Yasar 14