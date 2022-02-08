European debacles for Treviso and Reggio Emilia. Menetti’s team collapses at home in the Champions League against Tofas Bursa, Caja’s team was overwhelmed by Antwerp in the Fiba Europe Cup.
champions league
–
Treviso-Tofas Bursa 51-92
Treviso arrives exhausted in the fifth match in ten days and collapses drastically in the third round of the Top16, against a tough and experienced team like Tofas Bursa. For coach Menetti, who does not risk the returning Sims, only Bortolani is saved (19 points with 3/8 from three). For the Treviso team it is very hard from the start. The Tofas shows up with a partial 10-0, which immediately forces the Venetians to run, despite the shots do not want to enter. The Turkish attack has a completely different brilliance, especially in the open field: so the first quarter ends with the guests already on the run (10-23), and it’s just the beginning. In the second set Tofas pushes on the accelerator and at 14 ‘is already at +20, with Yasar dominating the area. Treviso not only sinks thanks to Bortolani (17 points halfway through the game), but goes to the interval at 24-46, with 8/32 from the field and nine turnovers. The worst is yet to come: in the third set the difference in energy between the two teams becomes even more marked and the Turks spread, with an impressive series of triples (30-68 at 26 ‘). At 30 ‘the scoreboard reads a bleak 35-74, the last set has nothing more to tell.
Treviso: Bortolani 19, Chillo 8, Jones 8
Bursa: Zubcic 16, Ennis 16, Shepherd 14, Yasar 14
fiba europe cup
–
Antwerp-Reggio Emilia 101-59
Defeat for Reggio Emilia. Without the guidance of coach Caja, who remained at home with Covid, Unahotels sinks in Antwerp in the race that could have given him the pass to the quarter-finals. The game, already compromised in the first half closed at -19, is definitively vanished at the start of the second half when Markel Brown and his teammates widened the gap even reaching +41. For the Emilians, the appeal test will already take place on Friday, in the match that will see them against the Germans of Crailsheim Merlins. Unahotels, still without Candi (ankle knocked out), starts badly and suffers an 11-0 break inspired by former Darussafaka Markel Brown and then seems unable to react, ending the first quarter under (28-16). Before the break, the situation worsens and the percentages of achievement from three are so low (2/15) that they risk immediately compromising the game, with Reggio sinking to -19 (44-25) under Fridriksson’s blows. Upon returning from the locker rooms the encephalogram remains flat and the situation even gets worse, with Antwerp rising up to +41 (76-35 at 30 ‘) putting an end to the dispute well before the siren.
Antwerp: Brown 26, Mwema 11, Fridriksson 10.
Reggio Emilia: Hopkins 13, Crawford 9, Cinciarini 9.
February 8 – 10:43 pm
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Treviso #Reggio #Emilia #Fiba #Europe #bitter
Leave a Reply