The Colombian National Team He had a day of training this Saturday prior to his trip to Asunción, on Sunday, to face the next match of the qualifying round which will be on Tuesday against Paraguay.

The practice was marked by a recreation space in which James Rodriguez He put on the gloves to test himself as a goalkeeper.

James usually assumes that role in the Colombian National Team’s training sessions, as can be seen in the photos of the national team in which he appears with the gloves on.

Well, this Saturday James shared videos on his Instagram stories in which he is seen in action saving penalties.

James demonstrates this unknown skill by flying into his right hand club and stopping Juan’s charges. Camilo Hernández and Jhon Córdoba.

In fact, in his stories he comments to Cucho Hernández, “Sorry for taking away your undefeated record.” And to Córdoba he comments, “It wasn’t a coincidence.”

In the midst of this good atmosphere, the team travels to Paraguay on Sunday to face its next challenge in the qualifying round.

SPORTS

More sports news