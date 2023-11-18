Vale do Taquari, Bom Jesus, Jaquirana, Porto Alegre, Gramado and Bento Gonçalves were some of the regions affected

Heavy rains caused flooding and damage in regions of Rio Grande do Sul this Saturday (18.nov.2023). Due to river overflows, floods were recorded in Vale do Taquari, Bom Jesus and Jaquirana. Other areas affected were the Metropolitan region of Porto Alegre, Gramado and Bento Gonçalves, in Serra Gaúcha.

Watch (4min5s):

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), warned the population of Vale do Taquari this Saturday (18.nov), stating that there is a “strong possibility of very rapid rise of the Taquari river in the next few hours”.

In a publication on X (formerly Twitter), Leite recalled that the region was hit by floods in September. “It is very important that everyone knows that this risk is real. We need these people who live in these areas hit in September to leave their homes and be in safe places”he said.

⚠️ ALERT for the Taquari Valley: even if it is not in the form of floods, there is a strong possibility of a very rapid rise in the Taquari River in the coming hours, which could reach levels similar to those of the September/23 episode. pic.twitter.com/jcYrDHeoGP — Eduardo Leite (@EduardoLeite_) November 18, 2023

The Civil Defense of Rio Grande do Sul also issued an alert of flooding for the Uruguay River, which passes through the northwest and the western border of the State of Rio Grande do Sul

Rains and floods were also recorded in Santa Catarina on Friday (Nov 17) and this Saturday (Nov 18). The city had its 2nd biggest flood after the Itajaí-Açu river overflowed its banks.

Accelerated images from a security camera show the advance of water on Rua Fernando Silva in the Canoas neighborhood, in Rio do Sul, in Vale do Itajaí.

In the video, it is possible to see that in around 24 hours, the street was taken over, with water reaching the first floor of the houses in the area. According to the city hall, 50% of the roads were taken over by water.

Watch (46s):