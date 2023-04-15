Sunday, April 16, 2023
James Rodríguez, owner of impressive data, leads the ranking

April 15, 2023
in Sports
April 15, 2023
in Sports


close

James Rodríguez leaves Olympiacos in Greece.

Photo:

Twitter: @olympiacosFC

James Rodríguez leaves Olympiacos in Greece.

The player ended his contract with Olympiacos.

The Colombian James Rodriguez and the olympiacos They have issued separate statements on their respective social networks announcing the immediate departure of the midfielder from the Greek team, but the matter has not ended.

“Olympiacos FC and @jamesdrodriguez have decided to end their cooperation. James will always be part of our club and a member of the ‘rojiblanca’ family. We want to thank him for his service and wish him much success in the future,” the club published. Hellene.

It is second is Isco,
datazo

“I would like to thank everyone for all the time we have spent together. Even though we go our separate ways, I feel like I will always be a member of the family of
Olympiacos and the great port of Piraeus. I wish Olympiacos all the best and much success in the future,” wrote the man from Cucuta.

James arrived at Olympiacos last September after terminating his contract with the Qatari team of Al-Rayyan, and played 22 games between the League and the Cup, scoring 5 goals.

Photo:

Olympiacos Twitter

Its cost

There is a fact that is impressive and that has as its protagonist the midfielder from Cucuta, who is without a team.

According to Transfer mark, Rodríguez is the most expensive free player in the world, a statistic he leads with 9 million euros.

He is followed by the Spanish Isco, who is worth 5 million and in third position of this curious list is Eddie Segura, who costs 3.5.

(Alianza Petrolera left Once Caldas and Deportivo Cali on alert in the relegation)
(Shakira returned to the charge against Piqué for a “xenophobic and racist” message, video)

Sports

