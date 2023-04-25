James Rodríguez was excited in his first games with Olympiacos and it was believed that he could return to his best times, thinking about the qualifier for the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026.

However, the relationship between the Colombian player and the club ended abruptly on April 13, when both Olympiacos and James announced on their social networks that they were ending their relationship “by mutual agreement”.

James said goodbye to the Olympiacos fans on his social networks. “I would like to thank everyone for all the time we have spent together. Although we are going our separate ways, I feel that I will always be a member and welcome in the family of the great port of Piraeus. I wish Olympiacos all the best and much success in the future.” , he wrote on his social networks. Since then he has had little activity in them.

As the days went by, it was revealed that the last days of James in Greece were very conflictive and that what triggered his departure from Olympiacos was a confrontation with the coach in charge, Jose Anigo, with whom he had a disagreement after he decided to take out the Colombian from the classic that they lost against Panathinaikos.

James did not show up for training the next day and Anigo demanded an apology from his teammates, which the player refused. Shortly after the termination of the contract was announced.

The Olympiacos bar, with everything against James

Olympiacos ran out of title options in Greece and in fact, this weekend there were serious incidents involving its fans, dissatisfied with the terrible campaign, which cost the heads of two coaches, the Spanish Carlos Corberán and Miguel González ‘Michel ‘.

Michel (right) in his presentation as coach of Olympiacos, together with the president, Evangelos Marinakis. Photo: Facebook Olympiacos

In a very long post on his Facebook account, the Olympiacos bar, Gate 7, began to distribute responsibilities for the team’s campaign this season, and one of the worst spared was James.

The bar questioned the Colombian and accused him of committing serious acts of indiscipline. “James, who other Greek teams can only dream of, was a regular at strip clubs every Saturday!” says in his statement.

The bar attacked with all the campaign of the club. “This year we saw the worst Olympiacos in twelve years, an Olympiacos that was definitely NOT the one we had been dreaming of since last June!” he stated.

James said goodbye to Olympiacos with 23 games played, in which he scored five goals and six assists.

