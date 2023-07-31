James Rodriguez is a new player Sao Paulo of Brazil. The Colombian ’10’ was announced last Saturday by the São Paulo team with an emotional video shared on social networks and madness broke out.

“Incredible things happen here,” says James Rodríguez in the video, as an image of the stadium is projected Morumbi in the video.

words and money

“Football has already taken me to many places, but there is one that left a different mark on my heart,” says James, in Portuguese, while filming the best moments of his performance at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, of which he was a scorer.

“It was in Brazil, in 2014, that I was definitely presented to the world. During the World Cup, with my National Team, I experienced some of the best feelings a player can experience: it was like a dream, it was like magic,” Rodríguez narrates.

The man from Cucuta arrives at the Brazilian club for the next two seasons, but the “secret” issue is the value of the termination clause that, according to journalist VJan Casagrande, It’s close to $50 million.

This indicates that if a team wants to buy it, it must pay that sum of money. likewise, it must be canceled if James leaves before completing the contract.

It was learned that the Colombian’s salary would be more or less four million dollars for the two years. In Colombian pesos his salary will be seven thousand eight hundred and eighty million a year, wrongly counted.

