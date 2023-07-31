The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a ASUS TUF F15 notebook. The reported discount is €300.01, or 17%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €1,798.99. The current price is the lowest ever. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

ASUS TUF F15 FX507ZV4 offers a 15.6-inch screen at 144 Hz. It is equipped with an Intel Core i7-12700H processor, a 16 GB RAM, a 1 TB SSD and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6 graphics card. The proposed operating system is Windows 11. It measures ‎43 x 31 x 10.4 cm.