Beyond that Sao Paulo signed figures like Lucas Moura and James Rodríguezhis campaign has been deficient in the Brasileirao 2023, and incredibly they are at risk of relegation if they do not have a good finish to the season.

It may be of interest to you: Liverpool excelled! Tremendous gift that he gave to Luis Díaz, his father and his family

There are only three days left to accompany the Brazilian Serie A championship, and the São Paulo team, which leads Dorival Junior, You will have to react if you do not want to have a bad time and suffer the anguish of being downgraded.

James Rodríguez, Sao Paulo player. Photo: Sao Paulo FC press office.

Sao Paulo saved the 2023 campaign by being crowned champion of the Brazilian Cup, for which he obtained a place at the Conmebol Libertadores Cup 2024…Can he lose the opportunity to compete at the continental level?

There is concern and alert, because Sao Paulo has 47 points and is six away from the first relegation spot. Of course, James Rodríguez’s team is tenth, and there are six teams below to reach that distressing 17th place.

James Rodríguez, Sao Paulo player.

A gray point in Sao Paulo’s campaign, and one that makes one think about going further down the standings, is that the team has a terrible away campaign: it has left home in 17 games, tied 8 and lost 9. He has not yet won as a foreigner.

Sao Paulo visits Bahia this Wednesday, on matchday 36 of the Brasileirão, with the absence of James due to injury; On Saturday, December 2 (matchday 37), they will also be a visitor facing Atlético Mineiro, which has the best attacking duo in the championship: Paulinho (17 goals) and Hulk (14), who are in the top 3 of the scorers table .

Also: Yaser Asprilla, what a great goal: the Colombian scored with Watford, video

On the last date, the Colombian teamo James will play his last game at Morumbí, facing Flamengo, a team that aspires to become champion… although it hopes to reach that game with the issue of permanence resolved.

James Rodríguez, with Sao Paulo.

The bad campaign of Sao Paulo FC in the Brasileirão It is not a coincidence or a simple slip: for the third consecutive year, the São Paulo team will end its campaign with less than 50% of the points.

Read here: Video: Sheyla García, furious at Eduardo Luis’s comment, took her things and left

If Sao Paulo is relegated, can it not play in the 2024 Copa Libertadores?

Unlike Colombian soccer, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) will respect Sao Paulo’s classification for obtaining it as champion of the Brazilian Cup and not for the League.

There is even a precedent: in 2012, Palmeiras was relegated, but played in the 2013 Libertadores to become champion of the Brazilian Cup; The following year, Verdão was eliminated in the round of 16, at the hands of Tijuana from Mexico.

SPORTS

With information from Futbolred.

More news in EL TIEMPO