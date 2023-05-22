James Rodriguez It will once again be news in the next transfer market. For now, the Colombian is without a team, waiting for a good possibility to materialize, after his departure from Olympiacos in Greece.

(It may interest you: James Rodríguez, can he return to the high level? Transfer experts analyze his panorama)

His future is uncertain. His abrupt departure from Olympiacos has opened up a range of possibilities that are now a matter of analysis for James and his agent Jorge Mendes.

The option of Botafogo from Brazil already seems discarded. Turkish football, which seemed like a fixed destination, has been diluted. Interest has been denied from Indonesian football…

But the suitors continue to come out, at least at the journalistic level.

The Brighton sounds and sounds

The version that continues to gain strength is that they are looking for James from the English Premier League, where he has already played, at Everton.

The journalist Christian Martín has already reported that James could return to English football, given that there are managers who are tempted by his status as a free agent. He talks about Brighton and Crystal Palace.

“Several teams are beginning to consider what the arrival of James will be. There is the possibility that clubs like Crystal Palace and Brighton think about the arrival of the Colombian. James left a good memory and the doors are open. It all depends on his conditions, the information It is confirmed by the sports directors of the clubs and there are already inquiries about the Colombian,” said the communicator a couple of weeks ago.

Now, although Everton has also sounded like a possible destination, Brighton’s name is around with force.

Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club is a football club based in the seaside city of Brighton & Hove, East Sussex. His home is Falmer Stadium and he plays in the Premier League, the highest category of national football.

Founded in 1901, the team was nicknamed the “Seagulls”, partly because the city is located on the seashore and partly in response to the nickname “Eagles” of their long-standing rival, Crystal Palace.

Some of Colombia’s next top talents will come from this tournament – like James Rodriguez at the U20 World Cup in 2011.pic.twitter.com/7S9G2d6Q2t — Parceros United (@PacerosUnited) May 21, 2023

SPORTS

More sports news