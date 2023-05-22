When you are in the middle of the traffic everyday it is essential to know the scams that can affect motorists. Unfortunately, there are unscrupulous individuals who try to exploit people’s trust to gain advantage illegallyand for this it is very important to be informed about scams most common involving automobiles. Here are some of car scams most common and advice to avoid them.

The fake car accident with the scam lurking

A fake traffic accidentalso known as insurance fraud or accident scam, is a form of fraud in which an individual or an organized group pretends to be involved in a road accident in order to obtain compensation from the insurance company. This scam can involve multiple vehicles, but also pedestrians.

Fraudsters can simulate the collision between two vehicles in various ways. For example, they may brake suddenly in front of a vehicle, causing a rear-end collision, or they may maneuver their vehicle in a way that causes a accident lateral. In some cases, they can involve multiple vehicles, making the accident appear more serious to increase your chances of getting a bigger settlement.

In case of road scams, you should always warn the competent authorities

Once the accident has been faked, scammers file insurance claims, claiming that they have suffered injury or property damage. They may submit false medical documents or exaggerate their physical condition to increase the compensation amount.

To protect yourself from this scam, it is important drive safelymaintain the safety distance from other vehicles e accurately document incidents, taking pictures and noting the information of the people involved. In the event of suspected fraud, it is essential to immediately report it to the competent authorities and insurance companies.

Road fraud, false accident and lawsuit

The crime related to fake traffic accidents requires one lawsuit by the Insurance company.

In the event of a false accident, the Company involved can file a biased complaint with the competent authorities, such as the Police or the Public Prosecutor’s Office, to report the scam and initiate a criminal investigation. In fact, the biased lawsuit is a formal act in which the victim expresses his desire to legally prosecute the crime suffered. The insurance company has 90 days time to present the lawsuit and start from the moment the scam occurred or from the moment they became aware of it.

Fake traffic accidents, the various types, left turns, right turns and three-vehicle scams

Turning accident to the left after the stop

When stopping to turn, it may happen that the driver of the car going in the opposite direction slows down to a stop, waving to go ahead and turn. As you move forward to complete the turn, the driver who waved through suddenly surges forward blocking your path. To avoid a accidentautomatically stops. However, another oncoming car crashes into the side of their car.

Will this incident be fake or real?

The car blocking the passage leaves the scene making it appear that you are at fault for entering the oncoming traffic. The driver and passengers of the car that crashed will argue against you that you pulled into traffic when the situation was unclear and will all claim injuries. As a result, a claim is made against your Insurance Company to pay the scammers, and unless someone suspects fraud and investigates further, they cash out.

Right turn accident

You are standing at an intersection, preparing to turn right. Once the maneuver has begun, another vehicle impacts against the rear left side of your car. The driver and passengers of the car that you crashed into will all claim that you pulled into traffic when the situation was unclear and will all claim injuries. Apparently at fault, a claim will be filed against your Insurance Company to pay the fraudsters, and unless someone suspects fraud and investigates further, the criminals cash out.

Accident with three vehicles involved, who collides pays for the damages

The three-way scam: typically these are three vehicles, two driven by scammers and the third by the victim. In sequence the victim is the last of the three. The first scammer with his vehicle (which will be rear-ended) positions himself in front of the victim’s car. The second criminal stands in front of everyone. While they are moving the first car causes a sharp slowdown. The crook in second position, trying to have even a small distance (slowing down appropriately) from the victim, brakes violently.

The victim, the last of the three, is unable to react in time and inevitably collides with the vehicle in front. The first car that caused the crash flees the scene. The victim who has rear-ended is responsible for damage to the vehicle in front of him including personal injury to the passengers all accomplices of the scam.

The advice in this case is to always respect the safety distance and leave space for any possibility of sudden slowdowns.

The article False road accidents how to defend yourself from the lurking scam comes from newsauto.it.

