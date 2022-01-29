James Rodríguez does not give up, he launches a battle cry

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
James Rodriguez.
Photo: Cristian Álvarez
The Colombian does not lower his arms.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 29, 2022, 10:56 AM
midfielder James Rodriguez faced this Friday the fans who whistled at the Colombian team after falling 0-1 in Barranquilla against Peru on the fifteenth day of the World Cup Qualifiersa result that left the coffee growers in sixth place in the table
On the 10th of the coffee team, which plays for Qatar’s Al-Rayyan, with his gestures asked the stands to stop whistling and rebuking the players.
It may interest you: (Colombia National Team: the intimacy of the team after the harsh defeat against Peru)
However, the public ignored his request and some people even threw things at him, for which the former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich player left the field faster and was accompanied by members of the Colombian team’s staff.
James reacted and this Saturday he uploaded a positive message to his social networks.
“I have never given up, I will never give up. I trust my teammates and we will fight until the end, always giving our soul🇨🇴”, he wrote.
January 29, 2022, 10:56 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#James #Rodríguez #give #launches #battle #cry
Leave a Reply