Sunday, January 30, 2022
James Rodríguez does not give up, he launches a battle cry

January 29, 2022
in Sports
Fans Colombia vs Peru

James Rodriguez.

Photo:

Photo: Cristian Álvarez

The Colombian does not lower his arms.

midfielder James Rodriguez faced this Friday the fans who whistled at the Colombian team after falling 0-1 in Barranquilla against Peru on the fifteenth day of the World Cup Qualifiersa result that left the coffee growers in sixth place in the table

On the 10th of the coffee team, which plays for Qatar’s Al-Rayyan, with his gestures asked the stands to stop whistling and rebuking the players.

It may interest you: (Colombia National Team: the intimacy of the team after the harsh defeat against Peru)

However, the public ignored his request and some people even threw things at him, for which the former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich player left the field faster and was accompanied by members of the Colombian team’s staff.

James reacted and this Saturday he uploaded a positive message to his social networks.

“I have never given up, I will never give up. I trust my teammates and we will fight until the end, always giving our soul🇨🇴”, he wrote.

