Corona Passport Business organizations disagree on corona passport – “It may be a good idea to phase it out as a national integration measure”

The Confederation of Finnish Industries is ready to continue using the corona passport, even though THL considers the passport to be useless in the current situation.

Business the managing director of the Confederation EK Jyri Häkämiehen considers that the use of the coronary passport should be continued, although the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) is not in favor of reintroducing the coronary passport as a means of avoiding restrictions.

Helsingin Sanomat reported on Friday that THL also does not consider changing the corona passport to a mere vaccine passport as a “good option for public health”.

EK has wanted to extend the use of the corona passport to workplaces as well. It has pushed for the passport to work only for those vaccinated and suffering from coronavirus disease.

To date, in addition to the vaccination series and the illness, a certificate of a negative test certificate has been valid for obtaining a corona passport.

“Probably this position of THL will influence the decisions of the country’s government. The Koronapass has been delivered late along the way. We have suggested that the possibility of obtaining a fresh test result from a passport will be removed if it is needed either in the current situation or because of possible new virus variants. I will continue to stand by what we have presented, ”says Häkämies.

So do you still hold the view that the passport should be available for use in the workplace?

“Yes. You have to be prepared for all situations. We certainly do not know what lies ahead. That is why a passport must be developed if it is to open up services. You can then use it off the bookshelf if the situation requires it. ”

Could it be introduced now so that restaurants can avoid restrictions?

“After all, we’ve been stressing all the time that it’s an option for restrictions. If easing restaurant restrictions is enough, which it is not now, then of course the need is no longer so great. However, many restaurants have wanted to use it for various reasons. ”

Restaurantand CEO of Mara, representing the hotel and hotel industry Timo Lappi says the organization has previously recommended restaurants use a corona passport, but the recommendation changed on Friday.

“On Friday, Mara’s government issued a recommendation that as long as the Finnish government does not require an corona passport, we also abandoned the recommendation. Of course, we will introduce it if the government introduces it, ”says Lapland.

However, Lapland says the organization supports the use and preparation of a vaccine or corona passport if a new virus variant comes in and hospital capacity is overloaded again and restaurants are closed.

“If the unvaccinated have to be protected again by the closure of our places or restrictions, then we will have to choose that vaccine passport.”

“There are two very bad options here, and it must be remembered that a vaccine or corona passport is used in a very large number of European countries.”

According to data collected by Mara, there were only a few countries in Europe at the end of January that did not have a corona or vaccine passport.

Finland CEO of Entrepreneurs Mikael Pentikäinen says the corona situation is now clearly getting better.

“I think THL’s new line is good and it should work. I am not going to question it when, among other things, THL states that the vaccine passport is not useful. After all, a passport makes no sense if it is of no use. ”

Suomen Yrittäjät has pushed for the use of passports to be expanded. Are you ready to change your position?

“Of course we are when new information comes.”

Pentikäinen says that when the restrictions are lifted, the need for a national passport will also disappear.

“I think we need to work to get rid of both the restrictions and the passport.”

According to THL, a medical justification can be found for the vaccine passport, but it would be so inconvenient that it should not be introduced.

“A passport is clearly something that divides citizens very strongly. It may be a good idea to phase out the vaccine passport as a national integration measure. ”

Would a passport be necessary if companies want to make sure their employees are vaccinated?

“It’s worth listening to the experts. If the passport is not useful, it should not be used. ”

THL has been proposing for a couple of weeks now that a corona passport will no longer be able to prevent infections. HS said on Thursday of a statement from THL to the board, in which THL also has a negative attitude towards the vaccine passport.

“Because vaccinations do not significantly prevent omicron infections but only serious disease, the application model is outdated because it exposes non-vaccinees to the risk of serious disease,” THL said in a statement to the Department of Social Affairs and Health on Thursday.

According to THL, a vaccine passport may have a medical justification, but it could “have a significant and lasting effect on general vaccination support in Finland”.