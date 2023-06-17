In an interview with Semana Magazine, James Rodríguez evoked those memories that led him to reach Real Madrid and the emotional moment he felt when he performed before more than 60,000 people at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Spain.

The Colombian marked his talent in soccer, after his brilliant participation in the soccer world cup in Brazil in 2014. However, Since then a roller coaster has been present in his life with ups and downs in the different clubs he has been through.

During the interview with that medium, the midfielder confessed that not having gone to the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 was a “blow” for him and for all his teammates on the Colombian team.

“It was sad because we wanted to go to another World Cup. This generation deserved it. For this very good generation, not going to a World Cup was hard. But well, there is another one left and hopefully we can go ”, Rodriguez commented.

He explained that it was not the fault of the players or the coaching staff. According to James, it was a bad moment for the team in which no goals were scored: the main element to climb the standings and earn a place in the much-desired world cup.

the cucuteño He denied that there was a plot between the players to remove the then technical director, Carlos Queiroz, and that it would be illogical to think that they wanted to be left without a coach at the gates of the World Cup.

However, he acknowledges that the departure of José Néstor Pékerman was one of the big mistakes because he knew the process that the Colombian National Team was going through.

“When he had to be strong, he was strong. He had a lot of personality. Letting him go was a mistake that was made. But hey, in the end you have to take responsibility ”, completed the flyer.

Regarding his departure from Olympiacos in Greece, the 31-year-old from Cucuta said that “he was doing well and that he was having a good season.”

“Yes, I was doing well, I was having a good season, physically I was fine too. When things don’t happen from one side to the other, or when they don’t value what you’ve done throughout the year, I’m a fairly clear person, of principles. When they don’t appreciate the work I’ve done, I get uncomfortable. I wasn’t liking it. In the end we have decided to terminate the contract”, accepted James.

James Rodríguez leaves Olympiacos in Greece. Photo: Twitter: @olympiacosFC

Finally, he said that it was a lie that he had frequented a striptease bar in Greece and that it was only a plot by the club’s managers to spread that information.. In fact, she confessed that he never went to that place.

