Genoa – La Cremonese did not exercise the right of redemption for Vazquez so the Mexican defender returns to Genoa. The centre-back, who last year preferred to face an experience in Serie A instead of playing in the cadetteria with the rossoblùs, this year with the Cremonese shirt he has totaled 25 appearances. After a start to the season in which little has been seen, with the arrival of Ballardini on the bench of the Lombards, the Mexican has found more space, both as a central left and, if necessary, as a left-footed full-back.

Vazquez, therefore, returns to Genoa in view of the next seasonand will still have to reinforce the backlog. In addition to last season’s starters from the three-man defense (Dragusin, Vogliacco and Bani), at the moment in the squad there are the young Matturro and Ilsanker who, however, seems to be leaving. Vazquez, therefore, could be very useful to the cause also because he is a lefty. Alberto Gilardino will decide whether or not to bet on the Mexican who will be tested during the training camp.