Friday, May 26, 2023
James Rodríguez as Egan Bernal during his visit to Colombia

May 26, 2023
James Rodríguez as Egan Bernal during his visit to Colombia


James Rodriguez

James Rodríguez enter the FCF headquarters:

The footballer does not stop training.

James Rodriguez It is news in those days, because it is in ColombiaHe spends a few days with his people, but he has not escaped training.

Rodríguez opened his restaurant in Bogota and he has been seen very active at the headquarters of the Colombian Football Federation, practicing.
By bike and drinking coffee

The man from Cucuta has not confirmed anything for the next season, after his surprise departure from Olympiacos in Greece.

Several are the groups that are interested, some of Brazil as Botafogo He has shown concern about taking him into his ranks, but there is nothing concrete.

And while that happens, he trains alone, but not with the ball, he also does it on a bicycle, like a Egan Bernal.

He has been seen on the roads of Rionegro, Antioquiawhere he has a home.

At the moment, the midfielder, scorer in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, hopes that an agreement will be reached with a club to continue in the competition.

#James #Rodríguez #Egan #Bernal #visit #Colombia

