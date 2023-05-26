Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto: Brussels cannot defend Europe’s economic interests

Hungarian Foreign and Economic Relations Minister Péter Szijjarto said that Europe needs certain economic rules that will allow European companies to gain an advantage. At the same time, he stressed that Brussels is currently not able to defend European interests, reports RIA News.

“The Americans have taken no steps back on those inflation-reducing measures of the law that clearly negatively discriminate against European businesses,” he said.

The head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry expressed confidence that this was done on purpose so that American enterprises would have an advantage over European ones. He also noted that one should not count on the fact that the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will go to Washington and achieve a revision of this law.

Earlier it became known that the European Union managed to avoid a recession, including by curbing the negative impact on the economy of the Ukrainian conflict and diversifying supplies and significantly reducing gas consumption amid sanctions pressure on Russia.