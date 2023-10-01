James Rodriguez he played again with Sao Pauloonly had 70 minutes in his team’s 2-1 victory over Corinthians, in a match on matchday 25 of Brasileirão 2023.

The Colombian continues to improve and take advantage of opportunities to show his quality, but his coach spoke loud and clear.

regrets

Dorival Junior He does not have him as a starter, but he has given him the option to play minutes so that he continues to adapt in the best way to his idea and to Brazilian football.

The coach regretted James’ situation this year, and is already preparing to lose the Colombian at a moment that could be crucial for his evolution in the São Paulo team.

Dorival showed his annoyance because James is going away Colombia selection on the next date Fifafor matches against Uruguay and Ecuador (October 12 and 17) in the South American Qualifiers.

James Rodríguez and his millionaire salary in Sao Paulo Photo: Instagram: James Rodríguez

“We have some possibilities to train in ten days [del 8 al 17 de octubre]. The hard thing is that we are going to lose players like James, who arrived, worked little and, suddenly, when we can speed up the process, he goes to the National Team,” said the coach.

New complaint

And he added: “It’s natural, it’s a merit, but for him it would be very important to be with us. When he returns, suddenly he no longer has the workload that we are using in the team. So, a new process is required to accelerate the conditioning. We’re working on this with James.”

Dorival Junior insists that with quality players fights are lost and explains why that happens.

“It’s impossible to work with players who don’t have quality playing together, because then you just run. With quality players, sometimes you lose in fights, but you win in other ways. It is a way of managing games: with possession, because you have quality. “Everyone needs to run backwards too,” he commented.

And he sentenced: “When you have all this in an organized way, you make sure that everyone can be together. The thing is that we played games where some players evolved and I don’t have the right to eliminate all this. There are times when you need to prioritize what is best to happen, especially because others are looking for space and are very important.”

