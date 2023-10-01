HS Turku | People are buying kitchens like this now – “Times are challenging”, says the CEO

Of people the weakened economic situation can be seen in the kitchen trade.

“Times are challenging,” says the CEO of Loimaa-based Charmia Group Pertti Lehtinen.

The trade is not as lively as in previous years, which were hit by the renovation and house sale craze of the corona era. Now inflation, rising interest rates and the decline in housing sales and new construction are affecting people’s spending of money.

Pertti Lehtinen has strong faith in Charmia’s future. The company has made large investments in the Loimaan factory. Loimaa is also the company’s headquarters, even though the head office is in Kaarina.

However, Lehtinen is confident about the future. He started making kitchen furniture in his parents’ garage 30 years ago and has piloted the company through the recession of the early 1990s and the financial crisis of 2008.

“Yes, we will get through this too.”

According to Lehtinen, it helps in the current situation that their kitchens are sold directly to consumers, and not much to large apartment building construction sites. The decline in new construction has thus not hit Charmia particularly hard.

Lehtinen considers the company’s financial situation to be good, even though the world situation is difficult. Last year, Charmia Group’s turnover was around 16 million euros and the Charmia chain’s sales were 30 million euros.

“We have never left bills unpaid, and we won’t now either,” he says.

The company aims for growth. Lehtinen wants Charmia to become one of Finland’s three most famous kitchen brands within 3–5 years. In recent years, the company has made large investments in the Loimaa factory and spent money on automation, among other things.

“However, you have to stick to the good factors. Only a person can sell kitchens.”

Charmia Group’s factory in Loimaa produces kitchen frames. Their most popular color is white. The company has two of its own stores. In addition, franchisees run 11 Charmia stores.

What kind of kitchens Finns are now ready to buy?

In addition to Charmia, HS Turku asked Kvik, Puustelli and Novart about the matter.

Companies show the same fashion trends in the colors of cabinet doors. Earthy tones such as sandy brown, clay gray and green are popular. Finns are also ready to try blue and different shades of wood.

Some company representatives say that the demand for white and black kitchens has waned, but not disappeared.

“The matte finish is the most desired on doors,” says Puustelli’s collection designer Circus Aine.

“The popularity of shiny has gone down. It hardly works at all,” says Charmian Lehtinen.

In new kitchens, you can now see more wood and wood-imitating materials. Black kitchens still have their takers, but according to kitchen companies, many buyers are now interested in more colorful options.

According to company representatives, people choose laminate or quartz composite as kitchen surfaces. Laminate is cheaper than these and quartz composite is significantly more expensive.

Kitchen buyers are attracted by marble patterns.

“Marble patterns have always been desired, but only quartz composite made it possible for them to return as worktops. In the past, marble could only be admired, because genuine and porous marble does not last in kitchen use,” says Puustelli’s Aine.

A green kitchen is no longer a rarity.

Last years the popularity of breakfast cabinets known as a hit seems to have declined.

“It is a more expensive solution. Many have moved from them to open shelves,” says Kvik’s country manager for Finland Katja Juola.

Puustelli’s Aine, on the other hand, believes that the breakfast cabinet will retain its popularity because it helps the kitchen to blend into the home’s living areas, which many kitchens are connected to today. Charmian Lehtinen, on the other hand, has noticed that there is still a demand for breakfast cabinets, but they are no longer trying to put them in every kitchen.

The cooker hood integrated into the cooktop, on the other hand, according to all interviewees, has held its own.

“It is being sold more and more. People want the kitchen to have as clear an appearance as possible,” says Kvikin Juola.

Range hoods integrated into the cooktop seem to be here to stay.

To the kitchens everyday luxury is also still sought after.

“Pantries are a luxury now. The steam properties of the ovens are also popular,” says the person who runs four Novart stores in the capital region Vertti Rossi.

Puustelli’s Aine tells us that people dream of bigger islands and the storage and counter space they bring with them.

“A refrigerator can also be integrated into the island,” says Aine, referring to small freezers and refrigerators.

According to him, small wine cabinets that fit under the table top have also been popular.

Mixed Both Kvik and Novarti say that people are now more careful than before and think about their purchases longer than before.

“Decisions are weighed carefully, but the average price of kitchens hasn’t really decreased,” says Rossi, who sells Novarti kitchens.

So people don’t buy hair cap versions.

According to Ross, people now spend around 20,000 euros on the kitchen of a detached house, if the installation of the kitchen is included. The price of a kitchen in a one-room or two-room apartment is around 10,000 euros on both sides.

According to Kvik’s Juola, customers’ price preferences range from around 8,500 euros to more than 20,000 euros.

The price of kitchens varies a lot. The price is increased by, among other things, the size of the kitchen, materials and equipment.

Sales director of Puustelli Group Timo Leskinen says that the decline in the construction of small houses began to be seen at the end of last year in the demand for kitchens. Puustelli belongs to the same group as Kastelli, which sells house packages.

“We deliver furniture to several house suppliers, but most of the furniture is sold directly to consumers,” says Leskinen.

The freezing of housing sales can also be seen in kitchen sales.

“The biggest single trigger for renovations is changing apartments, and now the apartment sale is not going as usual. It has a depressing effect on the sales of kitchens, but I see that we have growth opportunities in the market”, Leskinen describes his view of the situation in the kitchen industry.

Rossi, who sells Novarti kitchens, has noticed that kitchen stores now emphasize renovations.

“Now people decide to renovate the old one instead of changing to a new home. It has now been a key factor in consumer trade,” says Rossi.