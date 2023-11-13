James Rodriguez remains an unknown Colombia selection to play in the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Brazil and Paraguay.

Muscle injuries have been the midfielder’s big headache and, it seems, this time his condition is not the best to take on the new challenge with Colombia.

Reality

James had had no problems since arriving in Sao Paulo. The cucuteño missed the match against RedBull Bragantinolast Wednesday, in the Brazilian championship, although the reason for his absence was that he suffered gastrointestinal problems.

The alarms went off a few hours after James joined the National Team’s concentration, although there is secrecy because the Cucuteño did not play in the game last Sunday Saints vs. Sao Paulo.

Néstor Lorenzo, the coach of the National Team, calmed the waters and gave some peace of mind.

“Alright. I think he will arrive at the game well, he had a small virus last week and a little pain, but it is not serious,” said the coach.

And this Monday morning, his assistantAmaranto Pereareturned to touch on the thorny topic and confirmed what Lorenzo said.

“We still have two days to evaluate James. I consider that he may be there, as we were able to realize when speaking with Sao Paulo and with himself,” stated the former central defender.

Colombia National Team: another last-minute loss and they call Juan Camilo Hernández

