An event not to be missed on Saturday 18 November with Milan AutoClassica, where at 4 pm in pavilion 16 the Wannenes Auction House will hammer on a catalog of well 38 lots, inside which real wonders on wheels are hidden.

Porsche

Such as the 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera Endurance Racing Edition, produced by the German car manufacturer starting from 1963 and still in production. The car offered at auction is one of only 18 planned for the Italian market among the only 239 examples made, in its wonderful White colour.

Fiat

Or like the Fiat Dino Spider: rare example (n° 125) in typical Rosso Corsa 121 and black interior characterized by the presence of Dinoplex electronic ignition, which is believed to be part of the batch of the first series of 500 examples produced for the homologation of the propulsion unit in F.2, released overall in 1,163 units in 3 years. The bodywork was entrusted to Pininfarina, who designed the spider with extensive references to Ferrari models, with debut at the 1966 Turin Motor Show. The conditions they are excellent and the car is equipped with a Certificate of Historical Relevance issued by the Fiat Historical Registry.

Alfa Romeo

The presence of Alfa Romeo with two models is inevitable. The first is a Giulietta Spider from 1960 equipped with a 1,290 cm³ 80 HP 4-cylinder longitudinal in-line engine, capable of reaching a maximum speed of 155 km/h. The second model is a Giulietta Sprint from 1957whose innovative engine was designed under the direction of engineer Busso with very high technical characteristics for the time which, together with rear-wheel drive and the double overhead camshaft, made the car extremely fast.

Lance

Finally, a splendid example of Lancia Fulvia Coupè Rallye 1.6 HF: heir to the Fulvia Coupé presented at the 1965 Geneva Motor Show, the elegant 2+2 seater sports sedan with a bright interior, was used by the HF Lancia Racing Team, on the wave of enthusiasm from Cesare Fiorio and other enthusiasts of the Turin brand, in competitions, especially rallies.

The HF (High Fidelity) versions were born from the Fulvia Coupé, intended for racing: cars with more essential finishes, without bumpers, equipped with aluminum doors and bonnets and upgraded engines. Among these, the 1.6 HF called “Fanalone” (or “Fanalona”) for the original larger high beam headlights, powered by 115 HP (130 with the 1016 variant) and built in 1258 examples, plus twenty reserved for the Racing Team.