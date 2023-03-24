Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo sets world record for most caps

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo has set the world record for the most appearances for the national team. It is reported on Twitter WhoScored.

The 38-year-old striker started the Portuguese national team for the 2024 European Championship qualifier against Liechtenstein and hit the opponents’ goal in the 8th minute. This game was his 197th for the national team. At the time of writing, the confrontation continues. Score 1:0. The previous record – 196 meetings – belonged to the Kuwaiti striker Bader Al-Mutawa.

Earlier on March 23, Ronaldo revealed that the records are his motivation to continue his career. He noted that he does not want to dwell on the results already achieved and intends to speak further.

As part of the Portuguese national team, Ronaldo won the European Championship in 2016, the silver and bronze medalist of the continental championship, and also the winner of the UEFA Nations League in 2019.