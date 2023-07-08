The transfer market is in full swing and rumors are everywhere. Soccer teams seek to strengthen their ranks and interesting names are being considered. We analyze some of the most prominent rumors circulating in the market, with possible moves that could change the landscape of football:
According to sky sports, Barcelona have offered Eric García or Clément Lenglet to Juventus as part of a possible negotiation. Both defenders could be interesting options to reinforce the defense of Juventus, although it has not yet been confirmed if the exchange will take place.
Real Madrid has four possible successors in mind for Carlo Ancelotti in case he decides to leave office. Julian Nagelsmann, Zinedine Zidane, Xabi Alonso and Raúl are the names that sound like potential coaches for the white club. The final decision will depend on the direction of the club and the long-term plans.
Atlético de Madrid expects to close a sale worth 20 million euros, with Renan Lodi as the protagonist. The Brazilian winger could set course for Marseille in search of new challenges. This operation would allow Atlético to strengthen its coffers and look for possible substitutes for the position.
In another interesting move in the transfer market, Pepelu has decided to trade Levante for Valencia, two rival teams in Spanish football. The Spanish midfielder is looking for new challenges and a greater opportunity for minutes on the pitch. His signing represents a significant change in his career and adds more excitement to the already exciting Valencian derby. It will be interesting to see how Pepelu adapts to the new club and how he influences the direct confrontations between the two teams.
Juventus has as a priority the arrival of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to reinforce its midfield. According to Corriere dello Sport, a possible exchange with Arthur Melo is being considered to facilitate the operation. Both players could bring quality and balance to their respective teams.
With the departure of Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain and the uncertainty surrounding the future of Kylian Mbappé, Neymar becomes the focus of attention. According to rumors, the New York City of the MLS would be interested in having the Brazilian in their ranks. Neymar’s return to PSG’s preseason will be key to knowing his future.
As reported by the journalist Santi Aouna, Paris Saint Germain wants to accelerate in the race and get ahead of everyone to sign the young Celta de Vigo player, Gabri Veiga. The French club intends to close the signing as soon as possible in order to pass the medical examination next week.
FC Barcelona has closed the signing of Vitor Roque for a total of 61 million euros (30 fixed + 31 variable). The young Brazilian will continue to play for Athlético Paranaense until 2024 before joining Barcelona. Payment of the transfer will be made in comfortable terms for the club, taking into account the current economic situation.
