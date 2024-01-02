Tuesday, January 2, 2024, 11:59 p.m.



Bombshell in the Endesa Women's League. Yesterday Perfumerías Avenida announced the signing of Arica Carter, who arrives from Hozono Global Jairis de Alcantarilla after paying her termination clause. A movement that occurred the day before facing the Alcantarilla team. “The American guard, with an Azerbaijan passport, Arica Carter joins the Salamanca team immediately to complete the squad for this 23-24 campaign,” the Salamanca club made public yesterday in a statement.

At Alcantarilla, Carter was having a very good campaign, with around 14 points per game, 3 rebounds and 3 assists. She is a player with experience in the Endesa Women's League because, in addition to Jairis, Arica has demonstrated her talent in Cáceres and two years in Estudiantes, where she was named best forward in the competition in the 21-22 season.

The sewer club, in full reconstruction, will face a Perfumerías Avenida, in which the Murcian Laura Gil plays, who arrives at Fausto Vicent as third place and without Silvia Domínguez, its game director. Anna Montañana, Hozono coach, said yesterday that, although the Salamanca team arrive without Domínguez, it is a team that “has already shown that it has other players who can assume that leadership. “It's going to be a tough game because of the opponent.”