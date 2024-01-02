The arrival of Héctor Hevel last summer excited the Albinegros fans. All you have to do is take a look at what was said then about the Dutchman's incorporation into Cartagena's social networks. Almost everything was praise for the former Andorra footballer, who had performed remarkably in the three years that he had been in the Principality.

In fact, Hevel had rejected a two-year renewal offer in the tricolor team to end up joining the Cartagena project. He was Efesé's first signing in the last summer market. He took the number '10' upon his arrival, aware of the importance he should have had. In fact, he became the only pivotal organizer of the squad with which Víctor Sánchez del Amo began to compete.

However, the surprise came from the beginning. The Madrid coach placed him on the far right, performing a function to which he was not at all accustomed. He came from being a midfielder for Eder Sarabia's Andorra, falling to the right-handed profile in a 4-3-3. But, of course, the pure winger position was a real novelty for him.

However, it ended up being very important for Victor. Even though the team was not working, the coach maintained his confidence in Hevel. So much so, that he played absolutely everything with him, except for 25 minutes of the first match between Cartagena and Eldense (0-1). Always with a main role, the Dutchman tried to adapt to a position to which he was not accustomed, but he was not capable of giving the level of courses he had previously done.

The dismissal of Víctor Sánchez del Amo and the arrival of Calero meant, for Hevel, a radical change in his importance on the field of play. The new Albinegro coach started him in his first game, but he already changed him in the 65th minute.

Later, he was a substitute against Espanyol, where he only played 31 minutes. Added to his loss of prominence was a muscle injury that kept him off the playing field for five league days.

Since his return, his participation became residual. Musto and Alarcón became Calero's main soldiers and he only started two more times: against Sporting de Gijón (1-0), where he gave an assist and against Elche (1-2). At Martínez Valero was substituted at half-time after a horrible first half. His 21 minutes in his last two games have been nothing more than the fall of a player who came to be a leader, but who ended up leaving at the first opportunity.