Thursday, April 6, 2023, 01:32





It was difficult for Barça to defeat Hozono Global Jairis yesterday. The Alcantarilla team lost by six points in their visit to Barça at the Palau D’Esports Juan Carlos Navarro. Those of Eric Surís dominated the rebound, but they were not successful in the shot. Aislinn Konig and Shante Evans, with 12 points each, were the top scorers for Jairis. In the rebounding facet, Tamara Seda stood out, finishing with 11 sacks.

Equality was the predominant note of the first quarter. Contell put his team ahead and then forced Isaac Fernández’s timeout with the score at 11-14, a figure with which the first quarter ended.

barca Anderson (8), Rueda, Canella (12), Rakovic (3) and Hamblin (5), starting five. Pujol, Bermejo, Guerrero (6), Cruz (11), López (7) and Mircheva (6) also played. 58 – 52 Jairis Konig (12), Arrojo (7), Bettencourt (4), Evans (12) and Seda (4), starting five. Cotano, Brcaninovic, De Souza (2), Contell (6) and Fernandes (5) also played. See also ElPozo crashes against a lethal Inter that brings out the colors Partial:

11-14, 16-11, 14-9, 17-19.

Incidents:

Palau Municipal d’esports Juan Carlos Navarro.

The good dynamics continued at the restart, with Belén Arrojo contributing to a 2-10 run and putting the +5 (11-16) on the scoreboard. But the Catalans reacted with a triple by Marta Canella. Several minutes passed without the electronic moving, with 18-21 for the sewers with five minutes to go before the break. Konig scored his third triple taking the lead to six points (18-24) and forcing a new timeout for the local coach. The azulgranas reacted in time before going to the changing rooms 27-24.

The second half began with the blaugranas extending the lead and reaching a maximum of seven points in the first minute (31-24). Evans took the reins of the game and scored a triple that cut the home advantage to just two points (31-29) and became a key player in staying in the fight for the win, although the Catalans did not give up. The third period ended 41-33, thanks to a triple by Mircheva practically at the buzzer, which complicated the scenario before the last 10 minutes. After an exchange of baskets, Isaac Fernández called a timeout that reactivated his players, who went back up nine (51-42). The evolution of the following measures ended up complicating the contest, reaching +11 (57-46) practically with two minutes to go. Two baskets by Arrojo made up the difference in the final moments and served to save the ‘basket average’, closing the game with a score of 58-52.