The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, landed this Wednesday in Beijing for a visit in which a trilateral meeting Thursday on the Ukraine War with Chinese President Xi Jinping and European Commission President captures international interest.

The plane that transported the French president, along with the rest of his delegation, landed at the Chinese capital’s airport at around 3:15 pm local time (2:15 am Colombian time).

The European Union wants “a just peace that respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine”added the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who will meet with the Chinese president and Macron in

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, said in Beijing, during a speech to the community of French residents in China, that this country has an “important role” to assume for to achieve peace in the war in Ukraine because of “its close relationship with Russia”.

“China, within its close relationship with Russia, reaffirmed in recent days, can have an important role“in the resolution of the war, Macron declared, while highlighting the Chinese opposition to the use of nuclear weapons and the defense of the Asian country with the values ​​​​of the United Nations”.

“China showed its commitment to the Charter of the United Nations, the territorial integrity and the sovereignty of nations,” added the French president.

For Thursday, apart from the trilateral meeting, both European leaders will hold bilateral meetings with Xi and with the recently appointed prime minister in the National People’s Assembly (ANP, equivalent to a Legislative Assembly) last March, Li Qiang.

Besides, Macron will also have a meeting with the president of the ANP, Zhao Leji, while Von der Leyen will do the same with the president of the EU-China Chamber of Commerce and representatives of European companies in the country.

This trip is the second to Beijing by a European leader, after the one that the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, closed this Friday, after the Asian leader met in Moscow with the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, to present his peace proposals for the Ukrainian War and show the solidity of their relationship.

Emmanuel Macron highlighted the importance of China’s role in obtaining peace in Ukraine, due to the proximity of the Asian country to Moscow. Photo: Sergei KARPUKHIN / SPUTNIK / AFP

The peace plan in Ukraine proposed by Beijing

Macron and Von der Leyen will be able to hear first-hand the approach and position of the Chinese president on the Russian invasion of Ukrainein addition to deepening the European objective of “finding a path that leads to the end of the war in the medium term”.

They are also expected to engage in discussions on topics related to climate change, food security and environmental issues.

Before leaving, Macron spoke about his trip with the US president Joe Biden, indicated the White House.

The two leaders hope Beijing will help “accelerate” a solution to the war, a French diplomatic source said. The conversation showed “the common willingness of France and the United States to engage the Chinese to speed up the end of the war in Ukraine and build lasting peace,” the source added.

The American and French presidents also expect “obtain from China a contribution to the global effort in North-South solidarity” and build “a common agenda” on climate and biodiversity.

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

With information from agencies