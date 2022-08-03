The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, criticized the use of inclusive language in Argentina and argued that it is not helpful to society.

(Also read: Brazil risks its democracy in the next presidential elections)

“The only change that occurs is that now there is ‘lack’, ‘poverty’ and ‘unemployment’. May God protect our Argentine brothers and help them get out of this difficult situation, “she said tonight on his Twitter account.

In a thread on this social network, the president took the opportunity to attack his political opponent, former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

(It may interest you: President Jair Bolsonaro launched his campaign for re-election in Brazil)

“In Brazil, the left also seems obsessed with destroying our national symbols. In fact, this is just another way of dividing the country, disrespecting its culture and traditions. Respect is earned with character, with work, with values, not with that nonsense, ”she attacked.

– I regret the officialization of the use of the “neutral language” by Argentina. No que isso ajuda o seu povo? The only change caused is that now there is “lack of supply”, “pobreze” and “desempregue”. May God protect our Argentine brothers and help you to get out of this difficult situation. — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) August 3, 2022

May God protect our Argentine brothers and help them out of this difficult situation. See also "Community Development" in Abu Dhabi launches an integrated strategy to combat addiction

And he concluded: “Good luck to those who believe that these are the most important guidelines for a people. My commitment is to continue reducing violence, creating an environment conducive to job creation, accelerating the growth of our economy and defending the sacred values ​​of our country.”

The Brazilian government prohibited last year, through a decree, the use of inclusive language in cultural projects that aspire to financing with public resources.

Based on this, artists, writers or creators who wish to finance their initiatives with State resources will not be able to use the expressions “all”, “tod@s” or “todxs” in the works they produce, nor any other word that use the e, x, or at sign to replace the masculine or feminine gender of a word.

Brazil prohibits the use of inclusive language in schools

On more than one occasion, Bolsonaro made sexist and homophobic statements, which generated repercussions for and against.

His statements come just over two months before the October 2 elections. The latest Datafolha poll released by the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper showed that Lula maintains a wide lead over Bolsonaro.



The former president maintains the lead in the first round with 47% of voting intentions. He is followed by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with 29 percent.

In the previous survey, published in June, Lula appeared with 47 percent and Bolsonaro, with 28 percent of intention to vote.

THE NATION

ARGENTINA

GDA

More world news

– Nancy Pelosi arrives in South Korea from Taiwan to continue her tour of Asia

– Kansas: first US state to ratify the right to abortion in a referendum

– This was the operation with which the US ended with the leader of Al Qaeda