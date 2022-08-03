Despite being far from his RC213V, Marc Marquez continues to receive good news in his summer. The Honda rider updated on his health through a post on his social channels and used a motivational quote from Muhammad Ali to confirm his good feelings: “Don’t count the days, make the days count,” he wrote. the pilot on Instagram.

His recent post in the gym confirmed the suspicions: Marc Marquez sees the light at the end of the tunnel. After the latest news on his fourth operation, the Cervera pilot received the ok to start performing isometric exercises to strengthen his right arm. This Wednesday, the eight-time world champion returned to surprise his followers with a photo of him swimming in the pool, a symptom of improvement in his ninth week of recovery.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Spaniard announced his stop during the last Italian Grand Prix of 2022, in which he explained his situation and the need to organize his priorities. Nine weeks after being operated on, the Catalan added swimming to his training routine. After passing the medical checkups, Marquez’s recovery progresses positively. However, there is no certainty about the date of his return, although the team hopes to count on him for the development of the 2023 prototype.