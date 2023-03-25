These last days, “At the bottom there is room” has surprised everyone with the news that Kimberly is pregnant with Jimmy. In the América TV series, after learning that her ex and Alessia were happy together, “Kim” returned and visited Jaimito at her work to tell him the news without caring how he and Diego’s daughter would react Montalban. However, everything is a plan of her grandmother Eva, her mother Dalila and her. This episode reminds us of what Joel experienced in one of the past seasons of the national production.

Verónica Miranda’s deception of Joel Gonzales

On any given day, Verónica, Joel Gonzales’s ex, returned to Las Lomas to tell “Niño pez” that he was going to be a father. This was done when the relationship between the granddaughter of Francesca Maldini and the son of Lucho and Charito was going well.

The character played by carla medina she made all the Gonzales believe that she was expecting a baby. At first, when she went to Joel’s house, she told him that she didn’t care if he supported her or not, but it was all part of her manipulation. In the end, Charito he invited her to live with them.

Ultimately, it all turned out to be a lie. Verónica was only trying to get Joel away from Fernanda because “they were born to be together.”

Where to SEE “In the background there is room”?

You can enjoy the series through the signal of America TV or the page of America TVGO.

What time to SEE “AFHS”?

The Peruvian series is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 8:40 pm, after the reality show “Esto es guerra” and before “Maricucha 2”.