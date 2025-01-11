The singer Jaime Urrutia is already on the floor and “asking about the tour”, after having been under observation in the ICU due to a lung complication, as reported this Saturday by sources close to the artist.

“He is fine. He is protesting and asking about the tour,” sources say about the 66-year-old musician, who had to postpone the concerts he had planned for December due to “a flu that was complicated by pneumonia”according to the latest publication on his Instagram profile.

Thus, the founder of Gabinete Caligari entered the hospital in mid-December and after being under observation in the ICU It has already been transferred to the plant, according to these sources.

Urrutia (Madrid, 1958) began his musical career in the band Executivos Agresivos and together with some of its members ended up founding Caligari Cabinet at the beginning of the 80s, in the midst of the La Movida movement.

His legacy in music

Active until 1999, the group evolved from its influences of British afterpunk and the darkness of Joy Division towards a fusion with a certain “patriotic castism” and thus the term “bullfighter rock” was coined, with such popular songs as ‘In the heat of love in a bar’, ‘Four roses’ or ‘La culpa fue del cha-cha-chá’ or ‘Camino Soria’.

It was precisely with the album of the same name that included that song, published in 1987 and consolidated as one of the most celebrated in the history of Spanish popwhen they would reach their peak of popularity and sales, which was maintained with ‘Privado’ (1989), their next album, before the progressive decline until the release of ‘Upload the music!’ (1998), his last work to date.





Urrutia would then embark on a solo career that he also experienced a great moment in terms of critics and public with the album ‘Patente de corso’ (2022), which included songs such as ‘Qué barbaridad’ or ‘Castillos en el aire’ and collaborations with great figures such as Bunbury, Loquillo and Andrés Calamaro.

Three more studies would follow until the publication in 2010 of the last one to date, ‘What is not written’ (2010). In 2018, in an interview, regarding the 30th anniversary of ‘Camino Soria’, he commented that he had been preparing a new album for quite some time, but that he was in no hurry to release it.