Jaime Lorente arrived on the set of 'La Resistencia' this Monday to promote his new series 'Mano de Hierro', which premiered on March 15 on Netflix. However, with the visit of the Murcian in the program presented by David Broncano, beyond the classic questions, a mention of the Region of Murcia could not be missing, and the Community has become one of the recurring themes of this 'night show'.

During Lorente's last appearance in La Resistencia, in 2020, the Region of Murcia became one of the focuses of his interview after he revealed his Murcian origin and his meeting with Cieza's 'Chuky' at the Escuela Superior de Arte Dramatic (ESAD). Perhaps, for this reason, on this occasion, the actor has chosen one of the most representative symbols of the Community as a gift for the presenter. As soon as she entered the set, he gave her the gift that is now common for guests to bring.

While Jaime Lorente took the present out of the packaging, Broncano could not hide his emotion when he realized what it was about: «It won't be… Oh, my God, he shows it! “The flag of the Region of Murcia,” he said, while raising his hands to his head. Once completely unfolded, the presenter wrapped himself in it and kissed it. “You have to find a place for it,” the actor told him.

It is not the first time that the protagonist of 'La casa de papel' has brought a gift that makes his roots clear. In 2020 he gave her a wine from Jumilla.

«Jaime Lorente has come here serving Murcia. The greatest gift that God gave to humanity. The promised land, what we would all like to appear on our ID,” the program account wrote in X.

Coincidentally, during Lorente's visit, several people from the Region of Murcia were among the audience, as the actor said. When Broncano asked one of them where she was from, she answered that from Alcantarilla, something that surprised the presenter who confessed that he believed it was “an invented place and that it did not exist.” “Yes, it exists, they call it the lawless city,” the actor joked.

Furthermore, the young woman confessed that she knew Jaime Lorente, since they met at the same center when the actor was studying High School of Arts in Floridablanca. “All the teachers talked about him,” she said when Broncano asked her what they said about the singer at school.

The Alcantarilla parties also came to light when the girl was interested in knowing if the actor would go to them. Although Lorente was not very clear in her response: “I'm going with Onofre,” she said between laughs, joking about one of the teachers who had taught the young woman and whom the actor pretended to know during his past as a student.