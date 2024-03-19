Minister of Finance declared that it was necessary to make youth dream again and defended the “Pé-de-Meia” program

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said that Brazil has been divided for 10 years and that there needs to be unity. He defended the program Savings for the care of young people in Brazil.

“We need to dream again in Brazil. I have no doubt that building this dream is what will heal this country from a spiritual point of view. We are still very divided. This is not good. We have been divided for 10 years. We have to unite around a big dream and make the dream of so many Brazilians who want a fair, supportive country with progress and development come true”he said.

Pé de Meia works as a savings account for high school students. “Program that aims to keep poor, talented students, as are all Brazilians with opportunities in high school, until they complete their studies”said Haddad.

The minister stated that students will have “subsistence allowance” small amount deposited in the current account to complete the regulatory course. “Our youth are still very discouraged and helpless. The fun thing about living in the country is when the country has young people who dream, who think about their own future, parents who know that their children will live better than they did”he declared.

He participated in an event this Tuesday (19.mar.2024) held by Sphere Brazilat the CICB (Brazilian International Convention Center), in Brasília.