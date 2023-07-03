Jaime Bayley He has become a youtuber for reasons of force majeure. The Miami-based television station where he works now has new owners and his show may go off the air. The writer mentioned on his platforms that he is worried about this reality that he faces and makes him desperate. In his recent column, revealed the critical economic situation that lives. In this note we detail what the author of “Don’t tell anyone” wrote.

Why would Jaime Bayly’s program go off the air?

In his YouTube video, Jaime Bayly recounted that there were radical administrative changes on his channel. The new owners now have new plans and their program is at risk of not being renewed. “Maybe it won’t make it to November this year (…). They have invested US$60 or US$70 million,” the writer said.

The Mega TV driver’s program began in 2006. In this sense, until 2023 he has been in tune for 17 years. If his space does not continue on the screens in Miami, he would have to continue it from YouTube. “I want to reach my 40th birthday on television next November with this YouTube channel that Silvia and I will do every day,” he said.

How much does Jaime Bayly earn after salary cut?

In its column of the newspaper Las Américas, which he titled “My empire is in ruins”, made a strong revelation about the internal crisis that is being handled in the channel where he works and how it has affected him. He pointed out that he is concerned about the abandonment of sponsors and the lack of ratings.

“Seeing his advertising revenues cut dramatically, he cut my salary year by year, to the point where I now earn 60 percent less than I did fifteen years ago.“, mentioned the popularly known as ‘Sniper’.

Jaime Bayly in crisis. Photo: diffusion

“Will the new owners want to preserve my program, but hit my salary with the ax? It would be painful. In that case, I would probably retire,” added Jaime Bayly, who stressed that he would continue to make content from his home.