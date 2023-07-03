With four consecutive titles —one away from Bjorn Borg’s record—, 28 consecutive victories and seven years without defeat on the main court, which All bets point to Novak Djokovic as the next winner of Wimbledon, which begins this Monday, it is little more than audacity.

Djokovic, called to reign at Wimbledon

The Serbian is total dominator of the surface, since the departure of Roger Federer and also in the last years of the Swiss. Not surprisingly, Djokovic beat him in the 2014 and 2015 finals, and in 2019, with those two unreal match points saved.

The last blow to the Basel tennis player may come this year, with the eighth title for Djokovic, equaling Federer’s record and placing only one of the nine won by Martina Navratilova.

Looking closely at the Wimbledon draw, it is easy to discover that, with the absence of Rafael Nadal, on sabbatical, and Federer, now retired, only one of the 127 other tennis players participating in the tournament knows what it is like to beat Djokovic at this surface.

Is andy murraywith the final ending in 2013 with the British agony of seeing a new champion, the only entrant who knows what it’s like to tip the champion.

The rest are either retired, as is the case with Tomas Berdych or Sam Querrey, or are out due to injury, like Marin Cilic, his executioner in the Queen’s final in 2018.

The others who beat Djokovic on grass are tennis players who sound like from another era, such as Tommy Haas, Xavier Malisse, Marat Safin and Sebastian Grosjean, as well as the eternally punished by injuries Juan Martín del Potro. Precisely, that defeat against Murray in 2013 is the last that Djokovic has suffered on center court. An entire decade undefeated at the Cathedral, since in 2016 (against Querrey) and 2017 (Berdych), the organization moved him to court 1, the second most important of the tournament.

In this five-year dominance, which spans from the victory against Tennys Sandgren in the first round of 2018 to the final against Nick Kyrgios last year, Djokovic leaves a record of fifteen matches won in three sets, ten, in four sets, and only three have gone until the fifth set.

This Monday, around 7:30 am, Djokovic will play his first round game against Argentine Pedro Cachínwho is currently ranked 67th in the ATP ranking and has just reached the second round at Roland Garros.

This Monday the Colombians debut at Wimbledon

The Colombian tennis player, despite the defeat, left a very good image of her game.

Daniel Galan He will be the first of the Colombian tennis players to have action at Wimbledon. The best tennis player in the country, current number 84 in the ATP ranking, today faces Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka, number 27 in the world and the best racket in his nation, not before 8:15 am on Star + TV.

camila osorio, 71 in the WTA ranking, plays her first round match against the Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto, 43 in the world, not before 10:15 am. In the only previous duel between the two, Osorio lost. It was in October of last year, in Tampico (Mexico). Star+TV.

