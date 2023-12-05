Jaime Bayly He remembered the late singer Tongo more than eight months after his sensitive death. Let us remember that during Bayly’s stay in Lima and his hosting of the program ‘El sniper’, the friendship between the two was strengthened. During the edition of the Ricardo Palma Book Fair, the writer was also present and took the opportunity to dedicate a speech to someone who was his great friend. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Jaime Bayly say about Tongo at the Ricardo Palma Book Fair?

During his exhibition in Lima, James He assured that Tongo would be present with him in that room and that he misses him. Bayly’s gaze reflected nostalgia, a product of that feeling produced by the loss of his friend.

“My name is Jaime Bayly, Tongo’s widow. How I miss the fat man, I miss him. She loved him very much, I feel his absence. “He would be here if he hadn’t said goodbye prematurely.”held.

What did users say about Jaime Bayly’s words to Tongo?

The video that went viral through the social network TikTok generated a reaction from Internet users, who rescued Jaime Bayly’s words and described them as gratitude for Tongo’s legacy.

“Bayly’s interviews with Tongo were a success”, “Jaime gave life to Tongo”, “What beautiful words, that’s called loyalty”, “I’m not crying, you’re crying”, “Jaime loved Tongo, with his charisma endeared him to”, were the comments of users on the aforementioned social network.