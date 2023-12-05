Senator states that Lula’s nomination shows “an environment of change”; in total, 76 people were indicted by the commission

The senator Randolfe Rodrigues (no party – AP), leader of the government in the National Congress, said this Tuesday (Dec 5, 2023) that he would not rule out investigations arising from Covid’s CPI (Parliamentary Inquiry Commission). In an interview with the program “DR with Demori”, from TV Brasil, declared that the investigations did not proceed due to the omission of the then PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) Augusto Aras.

With the appointment of Paulo Gonet to the position made at the end of November by the president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Randolfe said to see “an environment undergoing change” which could culminate in the formalization of investigations resulting from the CPI report, finalized in October 2021. The document suggested the indictment of 76 people, including the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The senator, who was vice-president of the commission, said that although the complaints were not implemented, the CPI brought results such as progress in vaccination.

“There was a confrontation at the CPI: ours against denialism and we emerged victorious from this debate. The CPI took society out of the playpen and placed them [o governo] in place and forced them to buy vaccine.“, he said.

Regarding the processes, Randolfe said that they are not closed, that the choice not to indict at the time was “circumstantial” before a prosecutor who “he did not carry out the investigations”. He further stated that “reports and indictment requests can be opened”.