End of an era in Osasuna. Jagoba Arrasate has decided not to continue leading the El Sadar bench and reject the renewal offer put on the table by the club. «I don't have that conviction that I had before. If I am not completely convinced, it is difficult for me to be happy and thus it is difficult for me to get the best out of myself and the team. The moment has come”. This was announced by the Biscayan coach in a press conference in Tajonar called at the last minute in which he appeared alongside the president, Luis Sabalza, and the sports director, Braulio Vázquez. “I was not completely convinced, with a very big disappointment at the beginning of the season, change of scheme, you value everything a little… I am obsessed with finishing well with Osasuna, I could continue, but I must be honest with the club,” he insisted .

Arrasate has a contract in force until June 30. “I am very grateful to Osasuna, it is the most beautiful stage of my life.” There will be no renewal after six years at the club, a decision that Arrasate himself made after the club offered him the renewal. «I have made the decision not to renew with Osasuna. It's a complicated decision, but I'm calm. At peace with myself. This is not a goodbye. “There are nine games left and that will come,” the still Red coach justified at the start of the appearance. «There has been neither agreement nor offer, there has not been a second screen. For all parties it is better not to stretch the gum,” he concluded.

«It has been the happiest stage of my life. Osasuna will always be in my heart. There are no culprits, there are no more,” he insisted. The coach leaves a legacy and has thanked the club and its president, Luis Sabalza, for their affection. «They are complicated hours, there are many emotions. We have made each other better these six years. Six years ago we were all worse off. I was a Second Division coach, the club was in Second Division and after six years we are all better,” he analyzed.

His figure has been key in the recent history of Osasuna, Athletic's executioner in the Copa del Rey semi-final last season. In the final of the KO tournament, his greatest achievement, he lost in the final 2-1 against Real Madrid. Arrasate landed on the Osasuna bench in 2018. He achieved promotion to Primera in his first season at El Sadar. And then he put in notable performances in the First Division and even managed to get the Navarrese team into European positions, in the UEFA Conference League. They returned to Europe 16 years later.

This season Osasuna is in the middle of the table, fourteen points from relegation and ten from the European places, specifically from the sixth-placed team, Real Sociedad. The president of the entity, Luis Sabalza, thanked him for his work, visibly moved. «It is a part of Osasunismo and my own being. It bothers me that you decided this because you know that we were always convinced that we wanted you to continue. Each one has its inner part. I only have one word: thank you. I understand you and I have nothing to reproach you,” the leader thanked.