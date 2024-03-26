After the final of the Nations League, Hirving Lozano declared before the media about the defeat of the Mexican team where he assured that there was an error in approach on the part of Jaime Lozano, which unleashed endless comments, among which those of Hugo Sanchez who made it clear that if it depended on him, he would no longer call the PSV player.

“The approach was not correct, we stopped doing things, we have to be self-critical Now keep working, improving, this is football. It is a slump that we have been in for several years, it has happened in all the teams, we have to face it, let's see what is missing,” he commented and what unleashed the problems.

Hugo Sánchez in the Futbol Picante program made it clear that if it were up to him he would not be able to take Lozano into account on more occasions since he believes that it was a lack of respect for the coach by speaking about him like that in front of everyone.

Hirving Lozano is criticized for his comments to Jaime Lozano | Photo: Jam Media

“There has to be respect and coldness after the games, but Hirving saying that is a lack of respect. If I were the coach I would not call the Mexican National Team again,” highlighted the former Real Madrid player. .

Sánchez Márquez reminded the footballer that at no time has he seen the coach come out to criticize his own players, “It is not correct for a player to say that there was a bad tactical approach, because Jaime Lozano has never come out to say 'Hirving Lozano he made a mistake in the center, in the pass…' and to display it publicly and he is doing it to the coach and it is not worth it,” he commented.

The footballers were criticized after the match against USA where more than one did not deliver good results, among the most notable were Henry Martín, Lozano, Guillermo Ochoa among others.