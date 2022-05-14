-The proximity of the last game, does it force you to make changes in the eleven?

Yes, a bit of everything. The proximity of the last game, the height of the championship we are at, the management of the week… There will be changes again, but with the same idea of ​​being competitive and having options to win.

-What match do you expect in San Mamés?

It is a team that prints a lot of rhythm, that demands a lot, also physically. In theory, it should be a game of rhythm, back and forth, but I don’t know if the fact that it is the third game of the week will have an influence. We expect the best Athletic. At home they are a very powerful team.

-It should be a game with a lot of stimuli

We do have encouragement. It is a derby, in a great stadium and against a great rival. We know that for our fans it is also special. We have to throw the rest. We have to make a couple of efforts and the first one is tomorrow. Let’s try. Regardless of whether we play more or less, I’m sure that winning tomorrow would be a great joy for everyone and we’re going to think about that.

-It is the last game away from home, where the team has had a good season. What do you think is the reason?

Getting so many points away from home speaks of the team’s performance but you have to go further in the analysis. I think that the team, above all, has been comfortable away from home, has been competitive and on many occasions has found its best version. It may also be because local teams take more risks, leave more space and take more initiative. That game may be better for us. We have to analyze it when the season ends.

-How can you hurt Marcelino’s 4-4-2?

We all associate the 4-4-2 with Marcelino and all the coaches have analyzed it. It is very standardized because it is a drawing and a way of working that has very few cracks. They do very well and there are the results. They are having a great season. In many parameters, Athletic is the best team in LaLiga. They lack a bit of efficiency.