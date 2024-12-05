Gonzalo Pérez Jácome, mayor of Orense for the Democracia Ourensana party, has suspended traditional press conferences in his town hall and has replaced them with “information conferences”, without questions and broadcast on YouTube by the local television channel Auria, which he owns.

In the first of these “information conferences”, focused on the municipal programming for the Christmas holidays, Jácome explained that given the “media manipulation that devastates the world” With “media that are considered a public power even though they do not have readers, listeners or viewers,” the mayor has preferred to address the citizens directly, “without intermediaries” who “adulterate the information.”

Jácome assures, in that video, that in Orense the power of these media reaches a degree of “defiance.”

“The truth does not need intermediaries,” said the councilor.









The broadcast of his message was done from the plenary hall and he even enabled a WhatsApp number for citizens to ask questions directly.

Criticism of parties and professionals

The political parties of the council have already reacted to this measure. The PP has demanded transparency, while PSOE and the Galician Nationalist Bloc (BNG) assure that the mayor violates the right to information.

For its part, the College of Journalists of Galicia values ​​this measure as a “serious danger to democracy.”