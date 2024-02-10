Tennis | The tennis star burst into tears in the middle of the match – the audience showed their approval

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur got emotional in the Abu Dhabi quarterfinals.

Tennis in the women's world ranking, Tunisia is sixth Ons Jabeur was a tough match in the quarterfinals of the Abu Dhabi tournament against Brazil Beatriz Haddad Maia against. Even so heavy that the emotions broke out in tears in the middle of the match.

Haddah Maia took the opening set 6-3 and was serving in the second set when Jabeur suddenly burst into tears.

There was a short break in the match, which ended with the audience applauding Jabeur.

Haddad Maia, ranked 13th in the world, won the second set 6–4 and will face Russia in the semi-finals Daria Kasatkina.

Jabeur said after the match that the old knee injury reminded him of himself during the match.

“Unfortunately, I didn't feel 100%. My knee is still bothering me a bit. In some tournaments it's better, in others it's worse,” Jabeur said.

“It has felt a bit over the past week, but today was definitely the worst day. I feel sad because I started to catch up with the game again. These injuries are not helping, and now we have to find a solution.”