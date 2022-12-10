Big surprise the fans of Jackie Chan after revealing that the actor will return to the cinema to film “An explosive couple 4”, one of the most popular sagas of the interpreter. He is expected to resume his character along with Chris Tucker, his co-star.

As Deadline shared, Chan made a guest appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival on Thursday, December 8. Before the public, he said that he is in “positive talks” to make a fourth movie of “Rush hour”.

“We are now talking about the fourth part of the story,” the actor told his fans, who told them that he was going to meet this week with the director of the film to discuss the script. So far, it has not been revealed who will take charge of the film.

Where to see the “An Explosive Couple” movies?

Released in 1998, the blockbuster movie featured Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker in the roles of Inspector Lee and Detective James Carter, respectively. Like a couple never thought of, both give life to two agents who will have to face a series of international crimes.

Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan star in “An Explosive Couple.” Photo: AFP

The three tapes of “An explosive couple” are available on HBO Max . Likewise, they are part of the Apple TV + catalog.