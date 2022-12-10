With drama and a lot of heartbreak, the Argentine national team achieved this Friday the classification to the semifinals of the Qatar World Cupafter winning the penalties against Netherlandsin a game that was hot, even before it was played, from the changing rooms and the press conferences.

Lionel Messithe brand new albiceleste capital, was a first-rate protagonist both for the goal scored in regulation time and his game, as well as his confrontation and visible anger against the Dutch coach louis van gaalwho also was long of words against the 10 of Argentina.

The European coach had warmed up the quarterfinal match a few days ago by saying that Messi “doesn’t play much with the rival when he has possession of the ball. That is also where our chances are.”

In other words, the 71-year-old coach disqualified what for him was Messi’s little defensive contribution with the Albiceleste team. He also said in the preview that “if we have to go to penalties, I think maybe now we have the advantage.”

And those words did not go down well with Messi and were the trigger for his anger.

After the celebration in which the Argentine players made fun of the losers and with a slightly cooler head, Messi acknowledged that his anger against Van Gaal was due to his previous statements: “I don’t like to talk before the games . Their technician was not respectful“, held.

He also charged his words against Wout Weghorstauthor of the two so many tulips: “The 19th provoked us since he came in, he shocked us, he said things to us and that is not part of football, I always respect everyone and they did not respect us”.

That is why it was his reaction in the spicy cross that he had behind the scenes with the Dutch attacker.

‘What are you looking at silly’

“what are you looking at silly”, Messi repeated a couple of times at the beginning of the interview after the Albiceleste classification. He was offended, until he resolved everything with another phrase: “go there.”

The Argentine star also took the opportunity to refer to the central judge of the match, the Spanish Antonio Mateu Lahoz and he sentenced with these words: “I don’t want to talk about the referee why they punish you later, you can’t be honest, but I think Fifa should think about all this. You can’t put a referee like that for a match like that, a World Cup quarterfinal“.

“When many wanted to knock us down after the first game that we lost, we knew that this team was going to give up everything and when they have to play, they play and when they don’t, they take the game forward in another way as they did today,” Messi said in the brief interview and ended it with the following sentence: “We are very happy to play all seven games, it was the goal. Now we have a very tough semifinal and we are going to start preparing for it.”

ELTIEMPO.COM