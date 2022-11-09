There is no doubt that Jackie Chan is a living legend of cinema. His artistic career quickly took him to the top of Hollywood and, among the most iconic moments of his career, he has faced famous media personalities, such as Chuck Norris and even Bruce Lee himself. Among his most remembered films we have “Hard to Kill” and “Police Action”.

In “Enter the Dragon”, with Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan was an extra who attacked the protagonist in a memorable scene. Photo: ScreenRant

However, these types of projects, mainly with large doses of explosive scenes and comedy, were part of the 80s and 90s, times when Chan was one of the biggest figures on the big screen. Why don’t we see it as often as before?

It is worth saying that, despite his age (currently 68 years old), the Hong Kong actor is still active in the industry, although with a little less notoriety than in previous times. The reason? Own decision.

Jackie Chan is one of the most famous figures in action and comedy cinema in Hollywood. Photo: Composition/Golden Harvest

Why doesn’t Jackie Chan do so much action movies anymore?

Far from complicated martial choreographies, Jackie Chan continued to develop his career in recent years. But not only is he somewhat distanced from Hollywood, he has also put a stop to those light narratives.

In 2020, his true reasons came out. In an interview with the Filmelier portal, the interpreter commented that, although it is true that he “never left the United States”, it was difficult for him to “find the right script”. In this way, he explained that he preferred to look for stories that allow him to show his fans a different facet of his talent.

“I want to make sure that every year the public can see many different faces of Jackie Chan. . I would like the public to consider me as an actor who knows how to do action, not just an action star. I don’t like to be repetitive,” he explained.

Of course, this does not limit Chan from accepting interesting proposals. According to his profile on the IMDb portal, the actor is already preparing his new films for the next few years.

If you are a follower of his work, you will be excited to know that “Kung Fu Panda 4″, “Monkey”, “Project X-Traction” and “Ride on” are some of the tapes in which you will be able to see him again.