One of the series that have been most anticipated in Disney Plus it is Star Wars: The Acolyte, same that little by little has added great Hollywood stars to make up the episodes. Among these personalities we find Amandla Stenberg from The Hate U Give, Lee Jung-jae from Squid Game and Carrie-Anne Moss from The Matrix.

In addition, today it was shared that the production of the series has finally started, so the recording of the episodes should not take long before moving on to editing the content. All notifications were made known through the official official account of the franchise at Twitter. With an image that shows us the actors.

Production has begun on “The Acolyte,” an upcoming Original Star Wars series from Lucasfilm coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/g6apnGXSmr — StarWars | Andor & Tales of the Jedi On Disney+ (@starwars) November 7, 2022

the cast of The Acolytealso includes Manny Jacinto from The Good Place, Dafne Keen from His Dark Materials, Jodie Turner-Smith from Queen & Slim, Rebecca Henderson from Inventing Anna, Russian Doll Charlie Barnett and Dean-Charles Chapman from 1917.

Here is the synopsis of the series:

The Acolyte is a mystery thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of dark secrets and emerging dark side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they face are more sinister than they ever imagined.

Remember that it will be released in DisneyPlus. There is no release date yet.

Publisher’s note: While The Acolyte arrives on the platform, we still have the last chapters of Andor, Tales of The Jedi and surely the premiere of the third season of The Mandalorian. So there’s plenty of time for them to start recording.